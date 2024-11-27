Starlink Transforms Zimbabwe's Telehealth Landscape Amid Connectivity Challenges

Zimbabwe's telehealth sector is experiencing a transformation thanks to the introduction of Starlink's satellite internet service. The country, which has long struggled with expensive and slow online access, now sees improved connectivity, particularly in remote areas often neglected by traditional service providers.

Elon Musk's Starlink received regulatory approval in May to operate in Zimbabwe, and telehealth providers have been quick to capitalize on this development. For example, ZimSmart Villages, which has been establishing e-health centers across the nation, reports that Starlink allows for real-time, high-clarity virtual consultations critical for precise medical diagnoses.

Despite its potential to bolster the health sector, the cost of Starlink kits remains a barrier. With kits starting at $170, many Zimbabweans find them unaffordable, exacerbating existing inequalities. Nevertheless, Starlink's presence is prompting local internet providers to reduce their prices, indicating a shift in Zimbabwe's digital landscape.

