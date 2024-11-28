Google Challenges Epic Verdict Over Play Store Revamp

Alphabet's Google is making a legal push to overturn a jury's verdict that demands it redesign its app distribution platform, the Play Store. This move comes amidst ongoing litigation with Epic Games, the creator of 'Fortnite,' which accused Google of monopolistic practices that stifle competition.

In a filing with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Google argues that the trial judge made multiple legal missteps that unjustly favored Epic Games. Google highlighted potential negative impacts on developers and consumers should it be forced to undertake a 'dramatic redesign' of its Play Store and Android operating system.

Epic Games maintains that Google's appeal is based on 'flawed arguments' that were already dismissed by a jury. Google counters that the original lawsuit should not have been presented to a jury, as it aimed to change company behavior rather than seek damages. The appellate court's decision on this case is expected next year.

