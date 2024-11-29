Left Menu

Australia Leads Way with Historic Social Media Ban for Youth

Following pressure from social media's mental health implications on youth, Australia has enacted a pioneering nationwide ban on social media use for those under 16. The ban was spurred by local action in South Australia and gained traction through public and political support, culminating in legislative approval.

29-11-2024
Australia has become the first nation to impose a nationwide ban on social media for individuals under 16, citing concerns over mental health impacts on young users. This historic decision was catalyzed by grassroots action in South Australia and quickly garnered national consensus.

The campaign gained momentum after South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas introduced a state-level ban, urging federal lawmakers to follow suit. A government survey indicated broad public support, with 77% backing the measure, reflecting a significant shift in public opinion.

Despite opposition from tech companies and privacy advocates, the legislation quickly passed, marking a pivotal moment in global social media regulation. The law now awaits implementation as discussions on age-verification technologies continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

