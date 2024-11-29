Digital India State Consultation Workshop Held to Drive E-Governance and Digital Penetration

A Digital India State Consultation Workshop was organized in Lucknow on November 25, 2024, by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Government and Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation Ltd. (UPDESCO). The workshop aimed to enhance awareness about national e-Governance initiatives, foster collaboration, and address challenges in implementing Digital India programs at the state level.

Inauguration and DignitariesThe event was inaugurated by Shri Anil Kumar Sagar, IAS, Principal Secretary, IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Ms. Neha Jain, IAS, Special Secretary, IT & Electronics, and State Coordinator for the Centre for e-Governance, Uttar Pradesh. Key attendees included Shri J L Gupta, Director, NeGD, MeitY; Shri Hemant Arora, Senior Director (IT), NIC; Shri Raees Akhtar, SP (Technical Services); and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Praveen Kumar Singh, Director, UIDAI.

Keynote Highlights

In his keynote address, Shri Anil Kumar Sagar emphasized the critical importance of leveraging data and digital infrastructure to achieve last-mile connectivity. He called for greater collaboration among state entities to ensure deeper digital penetration. Ms. Neha Jain highlighted the unique collaborative spirit of the workshop, which included participation from state officials and e-District Managers, all striving toward the goal of good governance.

Focus Areas and Discussions

The workshop spotlighted several national initiatives under the Digital India Programme, including:

DigiLocker and Entity Locker for secure document storage.API Setu for seamless system integration.

OpenForge, a platform for collaborative software development.

myScheme, a one-stop solution for government schemes.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance).

UX4G, aimed at enhancing user experience for governance platforms.

Special focus was also placed on critical verticals like Cyber Security and Capacity Building to strengthen digital infrastructure and safeguard against threats. State-led discussions covered the CM Helpline (1076), Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), UIDAI Ecosystem, and Aadhaar Authentication Services, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's strides in citizen-centric governance.

Interactive Session and Outcomes

A significant portion of the workshop was dedicated to an open discussion between officials from MeitY and the Uttar Pradesh Government. This session aimed to identify challenges in implementing e-Governance projects, gather feedback, and propose solutions to improve execution.

Workshop Objectives and Broader Goals

The consultation workshop is part of a series organized by NeGD, MeitY, in collaboration with states and Union Territories. Its objectives include:

Raising awareness about Digital India projects.

Identifying opportunities for states to leverage Digital India platforms.

Recognizing successful state IT projects for potential replication.

Facilitating knowledge exchange and partnerships with industry stakeholders.

Additional Focus Areas and Future Vision

To ensure inclusive development, the workshop also explored emerging trends in AI-based solutions, digital literacy campaigns, and initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities through technology. Uttar Pradesh’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI into public service delivery and improve cyber resilience were commended, positioning the state as a leader in adopting innovative e-Governance solutions.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of the central and state governments to the Digital India vision, aiming to make governance more transparent, accessible, and efficient. Shri Anil Kumar Sagar concluded by emphasizing the need for continuous dialogue, stating, “Workshops like these are pivotal for understanding on-ground challenges and crafting solutions that ensure the success of Digital India initiatives.”

This workshop sets the stage for further collaboration between the Centre and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen digital infrastructure, enhance governance, and improve citizen services through technology.