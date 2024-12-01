Hinduja Tech Ltd Acquires TECOSIM: A Leap Towards Global Mobility Leadership

Hinduja Tech Ltd has announced the completion of its acquisition of Germany-based engineering services provider TECOSIM Group GmbH, marking a key milestone in its journey to rank among the top global mobility engineering firms.

As the subsidiary of the heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Tech Ltd focuses on global engineering, research, and development technology. This strategic move underscores its commitment to enhancing leadership in the global automotive market.

The acquisition of TECOSIM not only provides Hinduja Tech with operational efficiencies and increased competitiveness, but it also enhances its geographic reach, allowing it to serve a broader customer base across Europe. This development was confirmed by Hinduja Tech Ltd CEO Kumar Prabhas, emphasizing the potential for comprehensive solutions and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)