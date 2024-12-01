Left Menu

Hinduja Tech Ltd Acquires TECOSIM: A Leap Towards Global Mobility Leadership

Hinduja Tech Ltd has acquired Germany's TECOSIM Group, enhancing its position as a global mobility engineering leader. This move expands its geographic reach, strengthens its market presence, and boosts competitivity. The acquisition allows Hinduja Tech to offer comprehensive solutions across Europe while enhancing innovation and sustainable mobility solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:16 IST
Hinduja Tech Ltd has announced the completion of its acquisition of Germany-based engineering services provider TECOSIM Group GmbH, marking a key milestone in its journey to rank among the top global mobility engineering firms.

As the subsidiary of the heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Tech Ltd focuses on global engineering, research, and development technology. This strategic move underscores its commitment to enhancing leadership in the global automotive market.

The acquisition of TECOSIM not only provides Hinduja Tech with operational efficiencies and increased competitiveness, but it also enhances its geographic reach, allowing it to serve a broader customer base across Europe. This development was confirmed by Hinduja Tech Ltd CEO Kumar Prabhas, emphasizing the potential for comprehensive solutions and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

