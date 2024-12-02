Zepto's Surge: Aiming for PAT Positive and IPO Amidst Rapid Growth
Quick commerce company Zepto has secured a USD 350 million funding round, aiming to be fully Indian-owned and PAT positive by 2025. CEO Aadit Palicha discusses countering industry misconceptions, enhancing food safety measures, and plans for an IPO. Zepto's rapid expansion continues with profitability timelines shortened to eight months.
Quick commerce company Zepto has successfully raised USD 350 million, mainly from domestic investors, setting its sights on becoming a fully Indian-owned entity. Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha expressed optimism about the company reaching the profitability milestone and a potential IPO in 2025.
Despite allegations of disrupting traditional kirana store growth, Palicha defended Zepto's model, emphasizing its role in job creation and economic growth. He refuted claims of predatory pricing and argued that the quick commerce model showcases the strength of Indian technology.
Zepto plans to expand to over 50 cities by next quarter and anticipates crossing major financial milestones. The company is also seeing positive results with Zepto Cafe, boosting customer engagement and retention, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer businesses in India.
