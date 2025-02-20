NSDL's Race Against Time: IPO Launch Anticipated Amid Approvals

NSDL is preparing to launch its much-anticipated INR 3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) by next month, according to a senior official. The depository firm is facing a time crunch to secure necessary approvals as a market infrastructure institution, with critical deadlines approaching fast.

Regulatory clearances and market conditions are central to NSDL's current agenda. Despite market volatility, the firm remains focused on moving forward with the IPO, driven by the September expiry of its draft red herring prospectus approval. The MII approval from SEBI is a major priority.

Operational challenges, particularly regarding manpower, have contributed to delays. However, major stakeholders, including NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank, are set to offload 5.72 crore equity shares in a complete offer for sale. Meanwhile, NSDL reported a 30% jump in December quarter net earnings.

