TAC InfoSec: Achieving Cybersecurity Milestone Across Global Markets

TAC InfoSec Limited has added 331 clients in November 2024, marking progress towards its goal of 3,000 new clients by March 2025. The company has onboarded over 1,700 clients since April 2024, establishing its global leadership in cybersecurity with top clients like Kings College London.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TAC InfoSec Limited, a prominent player in cybersecurity vulnerability management, announced it onboarded 331 clients from 42 countries in November.

This achievement aligns with the company's target of securing 3,000 new clients by March 2025. Since April 2024, TAC Security has welcomed over 1,700 clients, reaching halfway to its ambitious goal.

Trishneet Arora, TAC Security's CEO, highlighted the company's dedication to offering top-tier cybersecurity solutions. The trust of renowned institutions, including Kings College London, confirms TAC's role as a leader in global cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

