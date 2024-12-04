DoT Seeks Clarity on Satellite Spectrum Allocation Norms
The Department of Telecom (DoT) is consulting with sector regulator Trai on norms for allocating satellite spectrum. The government plans to allocate spectrum for satellite services administratively, unlike telecom operators who must purchase spectrum via auction. Telecom operators have raised concerns over fairness in spectrum allocation.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has reached out to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for guidance on the norms governing the allocation of satellite spectrum, as per recent parliamentary disclosures. This initiative highlights a key area of focus for the government in streamlining communication services.
Currently, the government proposes using an administrative approach to allocate spectrum for satellite communications, contrasting with the auction system required for telecom operators. This divergence in methods has prompted debate about fairness and revenue implications.
According to Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, spectrum assigned through administrative allocation will still incur fees, contributing financially like auctioned spectrums. However, telecom operators have challenged Trai's consultation process, arguing it overlooks the need for equitable competition between terrestrial and satellite communication services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electricity Dues Controversy Sparks Debate as Himachal Bhawan Faces Auction
Himachal Bhawan Auctioned: A Legal Standoff in Delhi
Robin Uthappa Urges LSG to Target Arshdeep Singh in IPL Mega Auction
Surprises Loom at IPL 2025 Auctions: Stars and Hidden Gems
Sarda Energy and S M Steels Secure Major Coal Blocks in Auction's Second Day