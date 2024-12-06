India vs Australia 2nd Test: Day 1 Tea Scoreboard
PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 06-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 12:07 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the pink ball Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Starc 0 KL Rahul c McSweeney b Starc 37 Shubman Gill lbw b Boland 31 Virat Kohli c Smith b Starc 7 Rishabh Pant batting 4 Rohit Sharma batting 1 Extras: (NB-2) 2 Total: (For 4 wickets in 23 overs) 82 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/69 3/77 4/81 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8-1-31-3, Pat Cummins 7-4-21-0, Scott Boland 7-0-24-1, Nathan Lyon 1-0-6-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia Proposes Landmark Law to Ban Under-16s from Social Media
Aussie Stars Shine at Challenging Australian PGA Championship Opener
Australia's Bold Move to Ban Social Media for Under-16s
When I came here, coach and management gave me clarity that I will be leading the side: Jasprit Bumrah ahead of opening Test against Australia.
Clash of Titans: India's Redemption Mission Against Australia