AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series: A Game-Changer in Business Computing

In a bold move to redefine business computing, AMD has launched the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors, promising to transform enterprise productivity. These AI-powered processors bring cutting-edge Copilot+ features, including real-time live captioning, advanced language translation for meetings, and sophisticated image generation tools.

Engineered for peak performance, the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series delivers three times the AI capability of previous iterations, largely thanks to its innovative XDNA™ 2 architecture. This new design includes a Neural Processing Unit capable of handling over 50 TOPS, placing these processors well above Microsoft's Copilot+ benchmarks for AI PCs.

On the efficiency front, AMD's new processors use an advanced 4nm process combined with innovative power management technologies to provide extended battery life. As a result, they equip businesses to meet intensive demands without sacrificing power, ensuring maximum productivity on the go.

