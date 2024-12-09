Left Menu

AMD Unveils Next-Gen Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series: A Game-Changer in Business Computing

AMD has introduced the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors, enhancing business productivity with advanced AI features. These processors offer superior performance with AMD PRO Technologies, optimizing security and IT management. The processors support enterprise operations with groundbreaking XDNA™ 2 architecture, extending battery life without sacrificing speed.

In a bold move to redefine business computing, AMD has launched the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors, promising to transform enterprise productivity. These AI-powered processors bring cutting-edge Copilot+ features, including real-time live captioning, advanced language translation for meetings, and sophisticated image generation tools.

Engineered for peak performance, the Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series delivers three times the AI capability of previous iterations, largely thanks to its innovative XDNA™ 2 architecture. This new design includes a Neural Processing Unit capable of handling over 50 TOPS, placing these processors well above Microsoft's Copilot+ benchmarks for AI PCs.

On the efficiency front, AMD's new processors use an advanced 4nm process combined with innovative power management technologies to provide extended battery life. As a result, they equip businesses to meet intensive demands without sacrificing power, ensuring maximum productivity on the go.

