Left Menu

Naiyya Saggi Joins Tanla Platforms' Board: A New Era of Innovation

Tanla Platforms Limited has appointed Naiyya Saggi to its Board of Directors, introducing her visionary leadership and expertise to the company. Known for her role in scaling The Good Glamm Group to unicorn status, Naiyya's consumer-first strategies and experience in technology will aid Tanla's global expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:07 IST
Naiyya Saggi Joins Tanla Platforms' Board: A New Era of Innovation
Appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Naiyya Saggi has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Tanla Platforms Limited, signaling a strong move towards innovation and global expansion for the company. Tanla, a leader in the CPaaS industry, proudly announced this new addition to its leadership team.

Naiyya is celebrated for her entrepreneurial success, having co-founded The Good Glamm Group and founded BabyChakra. Her efforts in both ventures have empowered millions and cemented her reputation as a transformative leader. Her role in guiding The Good Glamm Group to unicorn status stands testament to her strategic acumen and technological flair.

Besides her new role at Tanla Platforms, Naiyya contributes to various sectors as an Independent Director and advisor. Her extensive experience and visionary outlook are expected to significantly impact Tanla's direction towards trust, transparency, and technology-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024