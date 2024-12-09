Naiyya Saggi Joins Tanla Platforms' Board: A New Era of Innovation

Naiyya Saggi has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Tanla Platforms Limited, signaling a strong move towards innovation and global expansion for the company. Tanla, a leader in the CPaaS industry, proudly announced this new addition to its leadership team.

Naiyya is celebrated for her entrepreneurial success, having co-founded The Good Glamm Group and founded BabyChakra. Her efforts in both ventures have empowered millions and cemented her reputation as a transformative leader. Her role in guiding The Good Glamm Group to unicorn status stands testament to her strategic acumen and technological flair.

Besides her new role at Tanla Platforms, Naiyya contributes to various sectors as an Independent Director and advisor. Her extensive experience and visionary outlook are expected to significantly impact Tanla's direction towards trust, transparency, and technology-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)