Assam's Emerging Industries Set for Global Leadership at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' discussed Assam's potential in traditional industries like tea, tourism, and emerging sectors such as healthcare. Policymakers emphasized the dynamic growth prospects of Assam's tea industry, tourism, and healthcare, with strategic efforts to position them as global leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:11 IST
The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' kicked off with discussions on revitalizing Assam's traditional industries, including tea and tourism, while exploring new avenues such as healthcare. Policymakers and experts focused on Assam's growth potential, highlighting strategic efforts for global leadership.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora emphasized the evolving nature of Assam's tea industry, aiming for international success. The state plans to leverage strategic investments, branding, and collaborative efforts to enhance Assam tea's global presence. Minister Rupesh Gowala underlined initiatives to empower the tea industry by integrating healthcare and education.

In the tourism sector, emphasis was placed on opportunities in river tourism, wildlife, and eco-tourism, alongside challenges in infrastructure and connectivity. The health sector session outlined the government's commitment to improving accessibility, infrastructure, and digital health initiatives. Discussions also explored Assam's potential in AYUSH, tea, and fragrance for sustainable growth.

