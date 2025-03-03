Young Innovators to Lead India’s Tech Transformation Towards Global Leadership by 2047: Dr. Jitendra Singh

India’s research and development (R&D) spending has seen a remarkable surge under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the country’s Gross Expenditure on Research and Development (GERD) doubling in the last decade. From ₹60,196 crore in 2013-14, the GERD has risen to ₹1,27,381 crore, positioning India for a future driven by homegrown innovations in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and quantum computing. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, highlighted the pivotal role of government-backed initiatives in propelling India’s scientific advancements during his speech at the DISHA event held at the India Habitat Centre.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the government’s robust strategy to foster deep-tech innovation and commercialization. He outlined how multi-pronged efforts are being made to ensure that India becomes a global leader in sectors like AI, biotechnology, and quantum computing. These technological domains are not only expected to shape India’s future economy but will also pave the way for a thriving, knowledge-based society.

Transforming India’s Innovation Ecosystem

Dr. Singh underscored the importance of intellectual property (IP)-driven innovation in India’s future, noting that academia, industries, and startups are crucial stakeholders in this transformation. The government’s sustained focus on R&D funding has directly contributed to the rapid increase in GERD, which has more than doubled over the past decade, reinforcing India’s commitment to scientific research and development.

He also pointed out that the government’s emphasis is not only on advancing research but also on ensuring that innovations move seamlessly from laboratories to industries. This transition is critical for strengthening India’s self-reliance, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at making India independent in key technologies.

The DISHA Program (Developing Innovations, Successful Harnessing, and Adoption), launched to accelerate the adoption of disruptive technologies, plays a crucial role in this vision. The program supports faculty and students working on technologies that can revolutionize industries across various sectors, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of global innovation.

Fostering Cross-Sectoral Collaboration

In his address, Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of an integrated research ecosystem, which the government is working to create through initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF). This foundation bridges the gap between science, humanities, and social sciences, fostering collaborations that break down traditional barriers and push the boundaries of discovery.

Dr. Singh also pointed to a significant policy shift in India, where private sector participation is now encouraged in strategic areas such as space technology and nuclear research. This policy change marks a new era where the private sector can now contribute to areas once restricted to government institutions, thereby increasing technological advancements and global competitiveness.

The Space and Nuclear Energy Sectors

The space sector, in particular, has witnessed a wave of innovation, with startups contributing to satellite development, space-based applications, and launch services. The government’s decision to open up the space sector has empowered private enterprises to contribute to India’s space capabilities. Furthermore, the opening of the nuclear energy sector to private players will help leverage indigenous expertise, improving energy security and sustainability in India.

AI in Healthcare: A Game-Changer

Dr. Singh also highlighted the transformative potential of AI in healthcare, particularly in providing affordable and accessible healthcare in remote areas. He cited the success of AI-driven mobile telemedicine units that are revolutionizing patient care, offering high-quality healthcare services in underserved regions. AI-powered diagnostics and telemedicine solutions are reshaping healthcare delivery, making it more accessible and efficient.

However, the Minister stressed that while AI is a powerful tool, it is essential to maintain a balance between AI and human expertise. “AI should complement human intelligence, not replace it. A hybrid approach will ensure that technology enhances, rather than diminishes, the role of skilled professionals in critical fields like healthcare,” Dr. Singh emphasized.

A Vision for India’s Technological Future

Looking ahead to India’s centenary year in 2047, Dr. Singh called upon the nation’s youth to take the lead in shaping the country’s technological landscape. He emphasized that the investments and innovations of today would determine India’s global standing in the future. “The responsibility of building a technologically advanced India lies with the next generation. What we invest in today will determine our standing in the global economy decades from now,” he said.

Building an Innovation Powerhouse

With continued investment in deep-tech research, skill development, and industry-academia collaboration, initiatives like DISHA are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s future as an innovation powerhouse. The government's vision is clear: India will no longer be just a consumer of technology but will emerge as a leader, creating and exporting cutting-edge solutions to the world. Dr. Singh’s address reinforced the commitment to making India a global hub for innovation and technological advancements.