Massive Micron Investments: A New Era for U.S. Chip Manufacturing

The United States Commerce Department has confirmed a substantial $6.165 billion government subsidy allocated to Micron Technology for semiconductor production in both New York and Idaho.

This move marks one of the largest government awards to a chip company under the $52.7 billion 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, and supports Micron's long-term investment plan of approximately $125 billion across these states.

In addition, there's a preliminary agreement for up to $275 million in funding to expand Micron's Virginia facility, further cementing its role in advancing U.S. memory chip manufacturing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)