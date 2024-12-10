Left Menu

Massive Micron Investments: A New Era for U.S. Chip Manufacturing

The U.S. Commerce Department has finalized a $6.165 billion subsidy for Micron Technology to produce semiconductors in New York and Idaho. With plans to invest around $125 billion, these efforts aim to significantly boost U.S. advanced memory chip manufacturing, creating 20,000 jobs and enhancing national technological capabilities.

Updated: 10-12-2024 21:19 IST
The United States Commerce Department has confirmed a substantial $6.165 billion government subsidy allocated to Micron Technology for semiconductor production in both New York and Idaho.

This move marks one of the largest government awards to a chip company under the $52.7 billion 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, and supports Micron's long-term investment plan of approximately $125 billion across these states.

In addition, there's a preliminary agreement for up to $275 million in funding to expand Micron's Virginia facility, further cementing its role in advancing U.S. memory chip manufacturing capabilities.

