Microsoft Revamps Windows Copilot with Native Update

In a bid to enhance user experience, Microsoft is rolling out a substantial update to its Windows Copilot feature. This latest iteration promises a more 'native' interaction for Windows testers, boasting a revised taskbar user interface and a novel keyboard shortcut, as reported by The Verge.

The updated Copilot introduces a 'quick view' interface, reminiscent of Microsoft's current Companion apps for files, contacts, and calendar entries. This quick view, which hovers above the taskbar, can be accessed using the new Alt + Space keyboard shortcut or via the system tray. Activated, Copilot stays on top of other applications until dismissed or reactivated.

Despite these advancements, Microsoft acknowledges potential conflicts with the new shortcut, as some third-party apps also use Alt + Space. According to Microsoft, the first app launched and running in the background will take precedence. The update shifts away from the previous Windows key + C shortcut, showing a strategic reconsideration after Copilot's earlier transition to a web app.

While continuing to refine keyboard shortcuts, Microsoft emphasizes ongoing enhancements. The latest improvements are extended to both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users, notwithstanding the impending end of support for Windows 10 in 2025. Copilot, initially part of Windows 11, began as a sidebar offering AI-powered tools, reportedly evolving into a basic web app before this latest 'native' iteration, albeit within a web view framework.

