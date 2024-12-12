Left Menu

Tech Billionaire Jared Isaacman to Lead NASA, Impacting Polaris Missions

Jared Isaacman, newly appointed by President-elect Donald Trump as NASA administrator, hints at a potential pause in his Polaris missions with SpaceX as he takes on his new governmental role. Isaacman's Polaris program is pivotal in his collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX for private space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:17 IST
Tech Billionaire Jared Isaacman to Lead NASA, Impacting Polaris Missions

In an unexpected turn of events, tech billionaire Jared Isaacman has been chosen by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to lead NASA. This appointment could put a hold on Isaacman's private astronaut missions with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Speaking at the Spacepower 2024 conference in Orlando, Isaacman expressed uncertainty about the future of the Polaris program, a series of private missions he spearheaded with SpaceX as he transitions to his new role at NASA. "The future of the Polaris program is a little bit of a question mark at the moment," Isaacman remarked.

Jared Isaacman is not just a private astronaut but also the founder of Shift4 Payments, cementing his status as a tech mogul. His involvement in the Polaris program has made him an influential partner of SpaceX, fostering significant advancements in private space travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024