Magicbricks Acquires PropViz to Revolutionize Real Estate Engagement

Magicbricks, a leading real estate portal, has taken a significant step by acquiring a majority stake in PropViz, a company renowned for its innovative technology solutions aimed at developers.

The acquisition was announced on Thursday, highlighting Magicbricks' commitment to advancing real estate interactions and setting new standards in customer engagement. The collaboration introduces a groundbreaking suite of 3D visualization and immersive technology solutions, including virtual walkthroughs and real-time inventory management.

Sudhir Pai, CEO of Magicbricks, expressed excitement about the enhanced offerings, stating that the acquisition allows Magicbricks to provide a full suite of services for homebuyers and developers. He emphasized the expansion of tools for developers from project pre-launch to sustenance selling.

