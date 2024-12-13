Meta and Serie A Team Up to Combat Piracy in Soccer Streaming
Meta and Italy's Serie A have partnered to tackle illegal streaming of soccer matches on social media, enhancing protections for broadcast rights. Serie A will access Meta's tools for monitoring and removing unauthorized content. This initiative follows Italy's intensified efforts against online piracy affecting broadcasters and leagues.
Meta has joined forces with Italy's premier soccer league, Serie A, in a strategic move to curb illegal live streaming of matches. This collaboration, announced on Friday, marks a significant step in safeguarding the broadcast rights that constitute the majority of Serie A's revenue.
Under the agreement, Serie A will leverage Meta tools to monitor and swiftly report unauthorized streaming activities on Facebook and Instagram. As part of the initiative, Meta is assisting the league in developing software aimed at streamlining the reporting process.
This effort is part of a broader push by Italian authorities to combat online piracy, which has cost broadcasters and sports leagues billions. The crackdown includes the introduction of legislation allowing swift action against illegal streaming and recent police operations dismantling an extensive piracy network across Europe.
