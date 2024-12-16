Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam Joins Lytus Technologies Revolutionizing Healthcare and Technology

Lytus Technologies, traded on NASDAQ under LYT, has announced the appointment of Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam as the new Chief Operating Officer for Lytus Healthcare and Group Chief Technology Officer for Lytus Technologies. This strategic move aligns with the company's mission to lead innovation in healthcare and technology sectors.

Sai Guna Ranjan Puranam brings a history of revolutionizing industries with visionary leadership. His integration of AI/ML-driven platforms has redefined customer engagement and industry standards. Known for his work in public policy, he has also made significant impacts in healthcare at Apollo Hospitals and secured major funding for governance reforms with the World Bank.

With his new roles, Puranam will focus on boosting operational efficiency and technological innovation at Lytus. Dharmesh Pandya, CEO, expressed confidence that Puranam's expertise will push Lytus to the forefront, while Puranam looks forward to setting new standards in innovation and cross-sector synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)