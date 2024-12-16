Left Menu

SoftBank's $100 Billion AI Vision: A Boost for U.S. Jobs

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S., aiming to create 100,000 jobs in artificial intelligence and infrastructure within four years. The announcement will be made alongside President-elect Donald Trump, and funds may come from SoftBank's Vision Fund and other resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:08 IST
SoftBank Group's CEO, Masayoshi Son, is set to announce a monumental $100 billion investment in the U.S. during an upcoming visit to President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. This ambitious plan is expected to generate around 100,000 jobs, largely in the field of artificial intelligence and related infrastructure.

According to sources cited by CNBC, this investment will be funneled before the end of Trump's first term. Several funding avenues could be tapped, including the Vision Fund, SoftBank's capital projects, and possibly chipmaker Arm Holdings.

The joint announcement underscores a strategic alignment between Son's vision of advancing AI technology and Trump's promise of creating American jobs, marking a significant collaboration between business and forthcoming government leadership.

