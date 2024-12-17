Missile Launch Alerts: Moscow and Washington's Strategic Protocols

Moscow and Washington maintain a strategic protocol to alert each other about intercontinental ballistic missile launches, as stated by Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, reported on Monday by Russian news agencies.

According to Karakayev, the Russian Federation provides the United States with a 24-hour notice prior to any planned launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This communication aims to foster transparency between the two powers.

Similarly, the United States ensures reciprocal notification, which includes specifics such as the intended launch date, location, and designated warhead impact area, to maintain mutual understanding and minimize misunderstandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)