Missile Launch Alerts: Moscow and Washington's Strategic Protocols

Moscow and Washington have a protocol to warn each other about planned launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Russian Commander Sergei Karakayev confirmed each side informs the other at least 24 hours in advance, detailing the launch date, location, and impact area to ensure transparency and reduce risks.

Moscow and Washington maintain a strategic protocol to alert each other about intercontinental ballistic missile launches, as stated by Sergei Karakayev, commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, reported on Monday by Russian news agencies.

According to Karakayev, the Russian Federation provides the United States with a 24-hour notice prior to any planned launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles. This communication aims to foster transparency between the two powers.

Similarly, the United States ensures reciprocal notification, which includes specifics such as the intended launch date, location, and designated warhead impact area, to maintain mutual understanding and minimize misunderstandings.

