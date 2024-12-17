Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia is enhancing its missile capabilities, confirmed Sergei Karakayev, the head of the country's Strategic Missile Forces, on Monday. The nation plans long-range test launches amid increased threats, highlighting a strong commitment to bolster its defense by developing systems like the intercontinental ballistic missile, Osina.

Karakayev revealed that Russia is prioritizing incorporating the Osina missile into its arsenal and is also advancing developments akin to the intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, Oreshnik. This move emphasizes Russia's focus on strategic expansion as a counter to potential external hostilities.

With the U.S. adjustments after the New START treaty's 2026 expiration, Russia might escalate the number of warheads on its missiles. Despite geopolitical pressures, Moscow and Washington maintain mutual test launch alerts. Russia's missile divisions, equipped with mobile missile systems, remain pivotal for responsive strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)