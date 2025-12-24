Dollar's Dismal Year: Fed's Rate Cuts Shift Currency Market Dynamics

The U.S. dollar is poised for its most significant annual decline in more than twenty years, with the potential for continued rate cuts by the Federal Reserve affecting investor sentiments. As the Federal Reserve contemplates additional cuts for 2026, the dollar's value has slipped against various global currencies.

A significant contributor to this weakness is a lack of confidence in U.S. assets, primarily resulting from unpredictable U.S. trade policies and perceived threats to Fed independence. Meanwhile, the euro and other major currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars have strengthened considerably.

With the year drawing to a close, market attention shifts to Japan, where authorities warn of potential intervention to stabilize the yen. As trading volumes decrease, the risk of intervention could intensify over the holiday season, impacting currency markets further.

(With inputs from agencies.)