Space42 Secures $5.1 Billion Contract With UAE

Space42, a UAE-based AI-driven space technology firm, has landed a substantial $5.1 billion contract with the Emirati government. This agreement extends their critical communication services until 2043, reinforcing their global impact in the spacetech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:05 IST
Space42, an AI-powered spacetech company headquartered in the UAE, has signed a significant $5.1 billion contract with the Emirati government.

This new agreement ensures Space42's position as a key player in providing secure communication services, extending its relationship until 2043, well beyond the original end date of 2026.

The deal highlights Space42's expanding global influence and underscores the importance of their technology in critical government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

