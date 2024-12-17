Left Menu

Infobip Surges Ahead with Record Interactions During Cyber Sales

Infobip, a global communications platform, witnessed a significant increase in interactions during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially in India. Rich Communication Services (RCS) and WhatsApp saw noteworthy growth. These conversational channels have become pivotal for brand engagement and customer satisfaction, especially in the retail and finance sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, India – Infobip reported unprecedented growth in communications during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, marking India as a major player in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and WhatsApp interactions.

This year's Black Friday showcased an extraordinary 1162% rise in RCS interactions and a 113% increase in WhatsApp engagement from Indian consumers, signaling a pronounced shift towards conversational channels for brand engagement.

Globally, RCS emerged as a fast-growing channel with a 394% increase during Black Friday. Infobip's success underscores the necessity of adopting innovative communication platforms to boost customer satisfaction and drive sales in today's market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

