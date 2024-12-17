Infobip Surges Ahead with Record Interactions During Cyber Sales

New Delhi, India – Infobip reported unprecedented growth in communications during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, marking India as a major player in Rich Communication Services (RCS) and WhatsApp interactions.

This year's Black Friday showcased an extraordinary 1162% rise in RCS interactions and a 113% increase in WhatsApp engagement from Indian consumers, signaling a pronounced shift towards conversational channels for brand engagement.

Globally, RCS emerged as a fast-growing channel with a 394% increase during Black Friday. Infobip's success underscores the necessity of adopting innovative communication platforms to boost customer satisfaction and drive sales in today's market.

(With inputs from agencies.)