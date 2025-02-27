Left Menu

Rajasthan Youths Nabbed in High-profile WhatsApp Scam

Four youths from Rajasthan were arrested for impersonating Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth in a WhatsApp scam, requesting Rs 50,000. The arrests followed a month-long investigation in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, using AI and mobile forensics. Rewards were announced for the police team solving the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:23 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police apprehended four youths from Rajasthan who allegedly impersonated Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth to extort money via WhatsApp. Officers from the Rudraprayag Police, led by SP Akshay Prahlad Konde, cracked the case following an extensive month-long investigation.

The apprehension occurred after the police traced the trail of digital footprints to Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The suspects allegedly sent a message to Rudraprayag SP, posing as DGP Seth, asking for Rs 50,000. Prompt action was initiated due to the seriousness of the crime.

With assistance from AI technology and mobile forensics, police teams conducted raids in Bikaner, Rajasthan, identifying and arresting four suspects. The arrested individuals were brought to Rudraprayag on transit remand, while their accomplices remain under investigation. Cash rewards were offered to the diligent police team for their success in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

