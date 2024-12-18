Left Menu

Infosys Ushers in New Era for West Bengal's IT Sector with State-of-the-Art Development Centre

Infosys inaugurated a new development centre in New Town, West Bengal, at a cost of Rs 426 crore, offering employment to 4,000 IT professionals. The centre, supported by various state policies, aims to boost West Bengal's IT landscape, alongside developments for a Silicon Valley-like project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:57 IST
Infosys has officially opened a cutting-edge development centre in New Town, West Bengal, which was built for an investment of Rs 426 crore. This facility is set to create job opportunities for 4,000 IT professionals.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who inaugurated the centre, described it as a 'New Year gift to West Bengal.' She emphasized that West Bengal, already a leader in the IT sector, welcomes this addition to its rapidly expanding technology landscape. Banerjee revealed plans for a new Silicon Valley-inspired project on a 200-acre land, anticipated to generate 75,000 jobs.

The strategic move by Infosys highlights West Bengal's growing appeal as a hub for IT companies, with around 2,200 IT firms, including TCS, Wipro, IBM, and Accenture, already operating in the region. Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, Jayesh Sanghrajka, noted that the development centre would further enhance the technology ecosystem in Kolkata.

