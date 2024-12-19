Left Menu

Bihar Launches 'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak' App to Tackle Road Issues

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has introduced the 'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak' app that allows citizens to report poor road conditions. This initiative aims to improve maintenance of rural roads by using technology for faster complaint resolution and ensuring transparency in road repairs.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talks to media persons on the sidelines of Lok Samvad programme in Patna. Image Credit: IANS
Bihar has unveiled a new technology-driven initiative aimed at enhancing road maintenance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the ‘Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak’ mobile app on Thursday, empowering residents to report poor road conditions across the state. This effort seeks to speed up repairs and ensure accountability.

The application was inaugurated at the chief minister's official residence, accompanied by Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, and several other officials. Nitish Kumar emphasized that the app represents a significant step towards using technology to maintain better roads in rural areas.

Rural Works Department Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh confirmed that 65,000 km of roads would be cataloged within the app. Citizens can report road defects with photos, promoting transparency as officials must also document repairs through the app.

