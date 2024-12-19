NuSummit: A New Era in Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity

NSEIT, a prominent technology solutions provider, announced a major rebranding initiative, transforming its business identity to NuSummit. This strategic move signifies a significant milestone backed by Investcorp, aimed at establishing NuSummit as a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity across multiple industries.

NuSummit's rebranding follows the divestment of NSEIT's technology business to Investcorp, excluding the digital examinations segment. As part of its new identity, NuSummit will focus heavily on advanced cybersecurity, app modernization, and AI-driven solutions. Aujas Cybersecurity, acquired by NSEIT, will now operate under the 'A NuSummit Company' brand.

The company's leadership, including Managing Director Anantharaman Sreenivasan, emphasizes its commitment to driving meaningful digital transformation and ensuring robust cybersecurity. Partner Varun Laul of Investcorp highlights the joint ambition to explore new geographies and industries with cutting-edge solutions to modernize IT landscapes.

