Bharti Airtel's Strategic Prepayment: A Game-Changer in Telecom Liabilities

Bharti Airtel has made a substantial financial move by prepaying Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom. This payment effectively clears all remaining liabilities for spectrum purchases made in 2016.

The telecom giant noted that this prepayment targets dues carrying interest rates higher than 8.65%, optimizing their financial structure.

In a remarkable financial turnaround, Airtel has prepaid a total of Rs 28,320 crore in spectrum liabilities throughout the year, underscoring its strategic approach to financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)