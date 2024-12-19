In a sharp rebuke, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Google's parent company, Alphabet, of using its services as a political tool for the U.S. government. He specifically targeted YouTube, blaming it for reduced speeds in Russia. Google has faced mounting pressure from Moscow over the content it provides, although Russia hesitates to ban YouTube, despite blocking other social networks.

Criticism mounts as many believe these disruptions aim to deter Russians from accessing anti-government material on YouTube. Moscow deflects blame, instead accusing Google of failing to upgrade equipment, a stance contested by the tech giant and experts. In a national phone-in, Putin emphasized Google's insufficient investments in Russia, attributing its challenges to its own actions.

The Kremlin focuses on fostering competition by promoting alternatives like VK Video and RuTube, yet YouTube remains dominant among video platforms. The ongoing legal strategies against Google highlight Russia's intent to pressure the company into compliance amidst geopolitical tensions.

