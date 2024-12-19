GIFT City Attains ISO 27001 Certification: A Leap in Information Security

GIFT City, located in Gujarat, proudly announced on Thursday its attainment of the ISO 27001 certification, signifying excellence in information security management. This internationally acclaimed certification underscores the city's unwavering dedication to securing essential information by following the best global practices.

The achievement positions GIFT City as a frontrunner in addressing the dynamic challenges of information security in today's digital-first landscape. By employing globally standardized security measures, the city ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and accessibility of critical data, which supports streamlined and secure business operations across various sectors.

This secure environment significantly enhances GIFT City's attractiveness to multinational corporations, startups, and financial institutions looking for a reliable base for cross-border financial services and other activities. As India's first operational smart city and a pioneering International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), GIFT City solidifies its reputation as a global hub for financial and IT services.

