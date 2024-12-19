Left Menu

MDL Kickstarts Production of High-Speed Vessels for Indian Coast Guard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd initiated production for the first of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. A ceremony marked the plate cutting for a Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel. These high-speed vessels, capable of multi-role functions, highlight India's naval advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a prominent Navratna defense PSU, has begun the production of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The announcement came during a ceremony that also saw the initiation of the second Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV).

The FPVs, crucial for coastal patrolling and fisheries protection, will boast waterjet propulsion and a high-speed diesel engine, achieving speeds above 33 knots. The vessels are designed for versatility, capable of adapting to wartime roles, providing communication links, and supporting logistics, among others.

The accompanying NGOPV project, valued at Rs 1,614.89 crore, includes six vessels designed under Class HSC rules for coastal patrolling and maritime policing. Scheduled deliveries for FPVs and NGOPVs are set between 2026 and 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

