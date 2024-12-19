MDL Kickstarts Production of High-Speed Vessels for Indian Coast Guard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), a prominent Navratna defense PSU, has begun the production of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPV) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The announcement came during a ceremony that also saw the initiation of the second Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV).

The FPVs, crucial for coastal patrolling and fisheries protection, will boast waterjet propulsion and a high-speed diesel engine, achieving speeds above 33 knots. The vessels are designed for versatility, capable of adapting to wartime roles, providing communication links, and supporting logistics, among others.

The accompanying NGOPV project, valued at Rs 1,614.89 crore, includes six vessels designed under Class HSC rules for coastal patrolling and maritime policing. Scheduled deliveries for FPVs and NGOPVs are set between 2026 and 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)