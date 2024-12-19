Tech Titans Target Bihar: A New Dawn Under IT Policy 2024

Bihar has become a focal point for significant investments from top tech firms, including telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel, data centre company CtrlS, and personal computer manufacturer Holoware. Their proposals are part of the state's ambitious IT Policy 2024, which promises some of the best incentives nationwide, according to IT Secretary Abhay Kumar.

During the Bihar Business Connect 2024, officials shared that Airtel and CtrlS are advancing swiftly with their plans, having already cleared initial stages and set to submit financial proposals. Meanwhile, Holoware has committed to setting up a manufacturing plant for IT hardware, with a significant Rs 300 crore investment in the pipeline.

The state has seen a surge in investor interest, with over Rs 4,000 crore in proposals received within the past 11 months. The policy includes attractive incentives like a 50% subsidy on lease rental expenses for five years, supporting Bihar's goal to evolve into a leader in the IT sector through sustained investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)