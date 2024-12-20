Visteon Expands Automotive Innovation with Kolkata Capability Centre

Visteon Corporation, a leader in automotive cockpit electronics, has launched a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata, making it the company's seventh facility in India. The company plans to recruit over 500 engineers at this new hub within the next two to three years.

The centre will focus on Android-based infotainment systems, autonomous vehicle solutions, and cybersecurity, establishing itself as a Centre of Excellence in these domains. Visteon's President and CEO, Sachin Lawande, emphasized India's pivotal role in driving automotive innovation for over 20 years.

The Kolkata facility is environmentally advanced, with LEED Platinum certification, solar panels, and water recycling systems to enhance energy efficiency. This move reflects Visteon's commitment to sustainability and collaboration with local educational institutions to meet global automotive needs.

