Left Menu

Visteon Expands Automotive Innovation with Kolkata Capability Centre

Visteon Corporation, a prominent player in automotive electronics, has opened its seventh facility in India, the Global Capability Centre in Kolkata. It aims to hire 500 engineers and will focus on Android-based infotainment, autonomous solutions, and more. The facility is eco-friendly, underscoring energy efficiency and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:04 IST
Visteon Expands Automotive Innovation with Kolkata Capability Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Visteon Corporation, a leader in automotive cockpit electronics, has launched a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata, making it the company's seventh facility in India. The company plans to recruit over 500 engineers at this new hub within the next two to three years.

The centre will focus on Android-based infotainment systems, autonomous vehicle solutions, and cybersecurity, establishing itself as a Centre of Excellence in these domains. Visteon's President and CEO, Sachin Lawande, emphasized India's pivotal role in driving automotive innovation for over 20 years.

The Kolkata facility is environmentally advanced, with LEED Platinum certification, solar panels, and water recycling systems to enhance energy efficiency. This move reflects Visteon's commitment to sustainability and collaboration with local educational institutions to meet global automotive needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024