Espionage and Defense: Chinese Nationals Arrested Amid U.S. Missile Test in Guam

Seven Chinese citizens were arrested for allegedly entering Guam illegally during a U.S. missile interception test. The arrests occurred near military installations, raising espionage concerns. U.S. plans for a defense network in Guam are underway, with a successful test already completed. China's foreign ministry has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 08:53 IST
Seven Chinese citizens were apprehended on suspicion of illegally entering Guam as the United States conducted a pivotal missile interception test. The arrests, taking place near U.S. military installations, have heightened concerns of potential espionage, according to local authorities and expert analysis.

The detainees allegedly traveled from Saipan and were discovered in proximity to military installations, including Andersen Air Force Base, where the missile test occurred. The Institute for the Study of War emphasized the potential intelligence value espionage could hold for the People's Republic of China.

Meanwhile, the United States has ambitious plans to erect an air and missile defense network across 16 sites on Guam. This multi-billion-dollar endeavor aims to render any missile offense overly complex, incorporating advanced systems to safeguard the island's strategic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

