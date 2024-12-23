Iron Man Robot Revolutionizes Mobility for Paraplegics

A South Korean research team has made a significant breakthrough with the invention of a wearable robot aimed at assisting paraplegics. The robot, described as a lightweight exoskeleton, is designed to autonomously attach itself to users, enabling them to walk with ease.

The development hails from the Exoskeleton Laboratory at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), where engineers have been working on technology that aligns perfectly with the needs of individuals who cannot walk.

This innovative device has the capability to help users maneuver around obstacles and climb stairs, offering a promising enhancement in mobility, and aims to become an integral part of daily life for those with mobility issues.

