Revolutionizing Cement Industry with Advanced Calibration and Solar Power

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has announced the opening of an Advance Calibration Laboratory at the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB), marking a significant development in the cement industry.

This facility boasts a state-of-the-art force calibration system, a pioneering feature within the cement and construction sector, thus bolstering quality assurance efforts across industries including public sector undertakings and science laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Furthermore, a 500 kWp solar rooftop has been installed at the NCB's Ballabgarh facility, promoting the sector's move towards renewable energy. During the inauguration, Sanjiv, Joint Secretary of DPIIT, underscored the industry's significant economic contributions, including job creation and infrastructure support, advocating for a Centre of Excellence in Building Materials at NCB.

