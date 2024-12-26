Australia reach 176/2 at tea

Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja in a rather sedate second sensation as Australia reached 176 for 2 at tea on day one of the Boxing Day Test against India here on Thursday.

In stark contrast to the frantic first session, Australian batters soaked up deliveries, adding 64 runs to their total in the second session.

Khawaja (57) reached his first half-century of the series before playing the ball straight to KL Rahul at mid-wicket, giving Bumrah his first wicket of the match.

Brief Scores: Australia 176 for 2 in 53 overs (Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Ravindra Jadeja 1/33).

