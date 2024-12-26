Kimberly-Clark Expands Digital Innovation in India

Kimberly-Clark is strengthening its digital innovation footprint in India through its Global Digital Technology Center (GDTC) in Bengaluru. Since its establishment in 2018, the GDTC has expanded eightfold, with plans for further growth.

The center specializes in cutting-edge areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud Transformation, and Digital Supply Chain. These innovations have not only boosted operational efficiencies and customer experiences for Kimberly-Clark but have also positioned the company as a pivotal player in India's tech and innovation ecosystem.

Key achievements include the development of AI-powered platforms that have saved millions for Kimberly-Clark globally. The GDTC continues to thrive as a major technology hub, driving business opportunities and fostering collaborations with local startups and academic institutions.

