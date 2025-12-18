Arrests Made in Shocking Bengaluru Assault Case

In a disturbing case from Bengaluru, three men have been apprehended on charges of allegedly gangraping a 19-year-old college student and blackmailing her using a video of the act.

This harrowing incident reportedly took place in October within the residence of one accused in Magadi taluk of the Bengaluru South district. The accused includes two college students and an electrician.

The victim, who informed the police in December, identified the prime accused as a college student she had known for months. He had allegedly formed a relationship with her under false pretenses, recorded their intimate moments without her consent, and subsequently escalated to blackmail and assault, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)