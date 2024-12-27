Unveiling China's Bold Stealth Aircraft Designs

On Friday, blurry images of two groundbreaking Chinese military aircraft emerged online, sparking intrigue in defense circles. These tailless configurations, lacking vertical stabilizers, reveal China's bold step into advanced stealth technology. The designs are considered innovative but lack enough detail for definitive conclusions.

The larger aircraft, featuring a unique diamond shape with unconventional engine air intakes, contrasts with the smaller, more traditional but tailless design. Such innovation signifies China's aviation industry's experimental spirit amid its military modernization efforts, experts suggest.

While the new designs could impact international defense strategies, much remains unknown about their stealth capabilities and overall performance. However, the move underlines China's ambition to challenge longstanding benchmarks in global military aircraft development.

(With inputs from agencies.)