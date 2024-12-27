Left Menu

China's Naval Leap: Amphibious Assault Ship 'Sichuan' Launch

China has launched the 'Sichuan,' its first 076-type amphibious assault ship, enhancing its navy's long-range capabilities. This 40,000-ton vessel features advanced technologies like electromagnetic catapult and arrestor equipment for fighter jets. China's navy modernizes aiming for global naval operations capability, competing with the US's nuclear-powered carriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

China has taken a significant step in strengthening its naval capabilities with the launch of the 'Sichuan,' a new class of amphibious assault ship. As the first of the 076 type, the ship represents the largest and most advanced vessel of its kind in China's growing fleet.

Weighing 40,000 tons, the Sichuan boasts cutting-edge technology, including an electromagnetic catapult designed for fighter jet launches from its deck. This tech-enhancement aims to bolster the navy's combat operations over expansive ocean territories far beyond China's immediate maritime borders.

With the People's Liberation Army Navy focusing on long-term modernization, experts view these developments as part of China's strategic effort to enhance global power projection, challenging the dominance of the US navy, known for its fleet of nuclear-powered carriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

