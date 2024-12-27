Setback for CAS Space: Lijian-1 Rocket's Unexpected Failure Shakes China's Space Ambitions
CAS Space, a prominent Chinese commercial rocket firm, experienced a setback when its Lijian-1 rocket unexpectedly failed, marking the first setback since its inaugural flight in 2022. The failure underscores the challenges in China's rapidly expanding commercial space sector and growing competition for international clients.
In an unexpected turn of events, CAS Space, one of China's leading commercial rocket companies, announced the failure of its Lijian-1 rocket on Friday. This marked the first setback for this launch vehicle since its debut in 2022.
The failed launch occurred shortly after liftoff, compelling the solid-propellant rocket to self-destruct. Although the exact number of satellites onboard was not confirmed, the company had mentioned plans to carry 11 satellites. Last month, Lijian-1 successfully delivered 15 satellites, including a project for Oman's remote sensing satellite, evidencing its growing international reputation.
As China's commercial space sector rapidly expands, the competitive landscape intensifies with companies like Jielong-3 emerging as formidable contenders. CAS Space is already setting its sights on the future with plans to launch the Lijian-2 rocket in 2025, aiming to fortify its position amid growing domestic and international competition.
