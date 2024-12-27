Setback for CAS Space: Lijian-1 Rocket's Unexpected Failure Shakes China's Space Ambitions

In an unexpected turn of events, CAS Space, one of China's leading commercial rocket companies, announced the failure of its Lijian-1 rocket on Friday. This marked the first setback for this launch vehicle since its debut in 2022.

The failed launch occurred shortly after liftoff, compelling the solid-propellant rocket to self-destruct. Although the exact number of satellites onboard was not confirmed, the company had mentioned plans to carry 11 satellites. Last month, Lijian-1 successfully delivered 15 satellites, including a project for Oman's remote sensing satellite, evidencing its growing international reputation.

As China's commercial space sector rapidly expands, the competitive landscape intensifies with companies like Jielong-3 emerging as formidable contenders. CAS Space is already setting its sights on the future with plans to launch the Lijian-2 rocket in 2025, aiming to fortify its position amid growing domestic and international competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)