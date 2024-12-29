AI's Unstoppable Ascent: Revolutionizing Industries and Job Landscapes

Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from a fleeting trend into an essential component across industries, enhancing efficiency and spurring revenue generation. Yet, concerns about its effects on employment, as well as issues concerning intellectual property, data privacy, and liability, persist.

As AI becomes more pervasive, organizations strive to create business value by engaging customers and employees, boosting operational efficiencies, and opening new revenue streams, noted Wipro CIO Anup Purohit. Conventional sectors such as banking and healthcare are now integrating AI to improve efficiency and customer engagement.

The global AI market, valued at approximately USD 235 billion, is expected to more than double by 2028, according to Tech Mahindra COO Atul Soneja. Simultaneously, the combination of AI with cloud computing is enabling rapid innovation, allowing businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes amid a growing demand for skilled professionals.

