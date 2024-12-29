Left Menu

AI's Unstoppable Ascent: Revolutionizing Industries and Job Landscapes

Artificial intelligence is now a staple across sectors, enhancing efficiency and generating revenue. However, its impact on jobs and issues like data privacy and liability remain concerning. With AI's expansion, sectors like banking and healthcare embrace its potential, demanding skilled talent for evolving job roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 09:02 IST
Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from a fleeting trend into an essential component across industries, enhancing efficiency and spurring revenue generation. Yet, concerns about its effects on employment, as well as issues concerning intellectual property, data privacy, and liability, persist.

As AI becomes more pervasive, organizations strive to create business value by engaging customers and employees, boosting operational efficiencies, and opening new revenue streams, noted Wipro CIO Anup Purohit. Conventional sectors such as banking and healthcare are now integrating AI to improve efficiency and customer engagement.

The global AI market, valued at approximately USD 235 billion, is expected to more than double by 2028, according to Tech Mahindra COO Atul Soneja. Simultaneously, the combination of AI with cloud computing is enabling rapid innovation, allowing businesses to adapt swiftly to market changes amid a growing demand for skilled professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

