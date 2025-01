Meta's Content Policy Overhaul: A Shift Toward Free Expression

Meta Platforms, the social media giant, announced a significant policy shift affecting its U.S. operations. The company is scrapping its fact-checking program and reducing restrictions on controversial topics, citing a desire to promote free expression.

This decision follows criticism from conservative circles as Donald Trump prepares for a second term in office. CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to mend relations with the incoming administration, signaling a move away from stringent content moderation.

Meta plans to replace its fact-checking efforts with a system of 'community notes', inspired by a similar system used on X, owned by Elon Musk. The company will limit proactive measures against hate speech, focusing instead on severe violations like terrorism and child exploitation.

