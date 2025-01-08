Left Menu

Becquer's Solar Revolution: Transforming Factories with Innovative Tech

Becquer is pioneering new solar technologies, focusing on Heterojunction (HJT) technology and solar tiles, with factories in the EU and USA. It recently launched India's largest solar façade for a textile brand, aiming to lower global solar hardware costs. This industrial transition anticipates wider green technology adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 14:23 IST
  • India

Becquer, an innovative player in the solar industry, is spearheading the establishment of new factories in both the EU and USA, equipped with its cutting-edge Heterojunction (HJT) technology. The company's focus on solar tiles has already enabled numerous factories to utilize solar power efficiently, achieving core cell efficiency levels of 26.3%.

In India, Becquer has commissioned the largest solar industrial façade for a prominent home textile brand. This initiative not only augments existing rooftop solar panels but also introduces energy-efficient architectural elements, reducing building temperatures and air-conditioning costs, while minimizing visible cabling to maintain aesthetic quality.

Becquer's advancements in solar integration offer transformative benefits for various sectors, from data centers utilizing space-efficient cladding techniques to residential setups achieving 'zero-grid-bill' possibilities. Their pioneering tech is set to redefine renewable energy adoption across industries.

