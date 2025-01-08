Becquer's Solar Revolution: Transforming Factories with Innovative Tech

Becquer, an innovative player in the solar industry, is spearheading the establishment of new factories in both the EU and USA, equipped with its cutting-edge Heterojunction (HJT) technology. The company's focus on solar tiles has already enabled numerous factories to utilize solar power efficiently, achieving core cell efficiency levels of 26.3%.

In India, Becquer has commissioned the largest solar industrial façade for a prominent home textile brand. This initiative not only augments existing rooftop solar panels but also introduces energy-efficient architectural elements, reducing building temperatures and air-conditioning costs, while minimizing visible cabling to maintain aesthetic quality.

Becquer's advancements in solar integration offer transformative benefits for various sectors, from data centers utilizing space-efficient cladding techniques to residential setups achieving 'zero-grid-bill' possibilities. Their pioneering tech is set to redefine renewable energy adoption across industries.

