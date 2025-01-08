Sweet Confiscation: German Customs Seize Dubai Chocolate

In a recent crackdown on import regulations, German customs officials seized 90 kg (198 lb) of luxury Dubai chocolate last month at Hamburg airport. The chocolates, which have gained popularity on TikTok, are filled with pistachios and crispy shredded filo pastry and retail for about €25 each in Germany.

The 33-year-old woman involved in the incident failed to declare the 460 bars, each weighing 200 grams, which were stashed across three suitcases. According to a customs spokesperson, she reportedly paid €4.60 per bar. Now, the seized chocolates face either re-export or destruction.

Authorities estimate the shipment, valued at around €2,100, was intended for commercial sale, resulting in potential tax evasion charges for duties exceeding €330. The primary concern also revolves around consumer health as the chocolates lacked ingredient and allergen labeling, posing potential risks to buyers.

