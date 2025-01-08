Sweet Confiscation: German Customs Seize Dubai Chocolate
German customs officials seized 90 kg of luxury Dubai chocolate at Hamburg airport due to undeclared import duties. The unnamed woman smuggled the chocolates into three suitcases. Officials suspect commercial intent, citing potential tax evasion and health risks linked to ingredient disclosure.
- Country:
- Germany
In a recent crackdown on import regulations, German customs officials seized 90 kg (198 lb) of luxury Dubai chocolate last month at Hamburg airport. The chocolates, which have gained popularity on TikTok, are filled with pistachios and crispy shredded filo pastry and retail for about €25 each in Germany.
The 33-year-old woman involved in the incident failed to declare the 460 bars, each weighing 200 grams, which were stashed across three suitcases. According to a customs spokesperson, she reportedly paid €4.60 per bar. Now, the seized chocolates face either re-export or destruction.
Authorities estimate the shipment, valued at around €2,100, was intended for commercial sale, resulting in potential tax evasion charges for duties exceeding €330. The primary concern also revolves around consumer health as the chocolates lacked ingredient and allergen labeling, posing potential risks to buyers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saving Domestic Jobs: The Call for Higher Import Duties on Petrochemicals
Taiwan: DPP lawmaker proposes tougher rules to tackle TikTok deepfakes
Supreme Court Showdown: Trump's TikTok Strategy Sparks Debate on National Security and Free Speech
Donald Trump's TikTok Standoff: Supreme Court Showdown
Debate on the U.S. Ban of TikTok Highlights Questions of Free Speech and Security