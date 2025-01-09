Left Menu

Kotak Life Launches 'Kavya': AI-Powered HR Virtual Assistant Revolutionizes Employee Engagement

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance introduces 'Kavya', an AI-driven HR virtual assistant crafted to boost employee engagement and confidentiality. This tool supports professional growth and fosters an empathetic work environment, reinforcing Kotak Life's dedication to modernizing HR services and ensuring employees feel valued and heard.

Updated: 09-01-2025 16:19 IST
Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company has introduced Kavya, an innovative HR virtual assistant powered by generative AI. Designed to elevate employee interaction and satisfaction, Kavya is poised to be an invaluable component of Kotak Life's expansive workforce.

Ruchira Bhardwaja, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kotak Life, highlighted Kavya's role as a transformative tool in employee engagement, saying, 'This AI solution signifies our commitment to creating a responsive and empathetic workplace environment where every employee's voice is respected.'

Key features of Kavya include ensuring confidentiality in communications, providing guidance throughout an employee's career, and actively implementing employee feedback. This development aligns with Kotak Life's mission to enhance HR services through technology, ultimately fostering a supportive and easily accessible employee environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

